Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Lest you be worried that Gina Rodriguez would only voice Carmen Sandiego in the animated series she’s making for Netflix, Deadline reports that she’ll also appear in a live-action feature based on the famously fedora’d thief who taught kids geography in video games by stealing things and somehow landmarks from places across the globe. The film, which has seemingly been willed into reality by the collective wish of the internet, doesn’t have a writer or director yet, but we can visualize it all so clearly it should definitely get made.