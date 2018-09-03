Girls Actor Christopher Abbott to Star in Hulu’s Catch-22 Limited Series

Looks like Marnie’s ex has found himself with quite the conundrum. According to Variety, actor Christopher Abbott, having starred in It Comes at Night, The Sinner and, of course, Girls, has been chosen to lead George Clooney’s upcoming adaptation of Joseph Heller’s satirical war novel, Catch-22. Abbott will play Captain Joseph Yossarian, a WWII bombardier who would happily plead insanity to recuse himself from the life-threatening missions he is compelled to perform, if only that insanity plea would prove (to the military, at least) that he’s actually sane. Abbott will star alongside Clooney himself, who, in addition to playing the overly ambitious Colonel Cathcart, will also executive produce and co-direct the six-part Hulu series.