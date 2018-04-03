Paul Thomas Anderson, we know you’re sitting in the Dolby theater right now, but grab your Panavision Panaflex Millennium XL2 immediately: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph presenting the Oscars for Best Documentary Short Subject and Best Live Action Short Film deserves its own movie (that you have halfway promised to make!). The ladies had some girl talk on an otherwise snoozy stage. Arriving in slippers, and complaining about how their feet were hurting, the women reassured audience members that the Oscars have not gotten “too black.”
