Hasan Minhaj Is Getting a Weekly Talk Show on Netflix

Hot off hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and his comedy special Homecoming King, Hasan Minhaj has signed up for a weekly talk show that will start airing on Netflix later this year. “Minhaj’s comedy show will explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity,” according to the site. “Each week, Minhaj will bring his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.” Netflix has given the comedian a 32-episode order, making him the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy talk show. Netflix also recently announced that it’s giving Daily Show alum Michelle Wolf a talk show, and as it happens, she’s also hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this year. The streaming service has a type, and apparently a lot of weekly talk shows it wants to make.