Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

Wild Wild Country: Where Are They Now?

An update on the Netflix docuseries’s idiosyncratic cast.

11:00 a.m.

Sean Penn, Puffing Cigs on Colbert, Complains About All the #Content

*Deep inhale*

10:46 a.m.

Beyoncé Taught Chloe x Halle to Take Creative Control of Their Own Album

“Beyoncé has always encouraged us to trust our intuition.”

10:33 a.m.

Splitting Up Together May Not Be Worth the Commitment

Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson go through divorce in the nicest way possible.

10:25 a.m.

What Should We Do With Season 9 of Roseanne?

The revival is hoping we forget the whole thing ever happened.

10:22 a.m.

If Nathan for You Were a Podcast, It’d Sound a Lot Like Personal Best

It’s a self-improvement show for people who don’t like self-improvement.

9:36 a.m.

HBO’s Being Serena Trailer: Serena Williams Is Not Done With Tennis Yet, Fools

GOAT.

9:34 a.m.

Jeff Goldblum, Uh, Teases That Laura Dern, Um, May Be in a Jurassic World Movie

“I can’t divulge anything, but maybe maybe maybe.”

9:13 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Wig in the City

It’s Hollywood Week!

9:07 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Beseeches John Kelly to Spank Donald Trump With a Magazine

As a rolled-up magazine goes, so goes the nation.

9:00 a.m.

From the Archives: Roseanne on Her Life in Television

She was a creator and a product, the agitator and the abused. That was 20-plus years ago. But as far as she’s concerned, not much has changed.

8:57 a.m.

Who Should Play Prince Philip on The Crown?

He must be handsome, cocksure, and most importantly, in his 40s or 50s.

Yesterday at 11:21 p.m.

Prince’s Toxicology Report Finds ‘Exceedingly High’ Levels of Fentanyl

The report offers more details on the singer’s death, all of which confirm an earlier finding that Prince died of an opioid overdose.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

UnREAL Recap: Daddy Issues

Who’s lying to Serena? Literally everyone.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Good Girls Recap: I Can’t Believe It’s Not Cash

The girls are cardigan-deep in a money-laundering scheme.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Terror Recap: First Contact

Whatever Tuunbaq is, it doesn’t look like any old polar bear.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

The Alienist Finale Recap: Drag Me to Hell

“Castle in the Sky” is a surprisingly bright conclusion.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Cardi B Reveals the Cover of Her Upcoming Debut Album Invasion of Privacy

Oh, and it’s out April 6.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Lobby Hero Comes Knocking Again

Kenneth Lonergan’s 2001 play finally makes it to a Broadway house.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Terror Premiere Recap: Ice to Meet You

Pick a crew member and light a prayer candle for them, because they’re going to need it.