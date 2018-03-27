HBO’s Being Serena Trailer: Serena Williams Is Not Done With Tennis Yet, Fools

“Oh my god, how am I gonna play?” asks Serena Williams in the trailer for her new HBO documentary Being Serena. “I put so much pressure on myself. I want to make sure that I’m the best. I don’t know if there’s anything left for me in tennis.” Um … excuse me? Did one of the greatest athletes of all time just admit to retiring … on a premium cable network primarily known for its tits and dragons? No, don’t worry. The five-part doc promises to explore the ebbs and flows of Williams’ life and career surrounding the birth of her daughter, and also how being out of the game for so long eventually affected her psyche. But as she puts it: “I’m not done yet.” It premieres May 2.