Two of Broadway’s biggest schemers — one founding father and the other guy a polo-shirted kid in high school — have joined forces for a cause. Yes, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt finally teamed up for the inevitable back-to-back Best Musical mash-up of Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen. The new single “Found/Tonight,” arranged by Alex Lacamoire, blends together the former musical’s “The Story of Tonight” with the latter’s “You Will Be Found,” for some big anthemic feelings. Proceeds from the single go to the March for Our Lives initiative, in support of the nationwide protest against gun violence. The song also serves as a great venue for Ben Platt’s continuing campaign to get cast in West Side Story by giving him an opportunity to sing the word “Tonight.”