Because all good and pure things must come to an end, Henry Cavill has shaved the mustache he grew for Mission: Impossible – Fallout. In a video captioned with “#ShavedButNotForgotten,” Cavill announced the departure of his mouth brow: “This is not CGI. He’s really gone,” Cavill said, referencing the fact that this wee bit of facial hair became Justice League’s blessing and burden (he wasn’t allowed to shave it, and it had to be digitally removed for JL reshoots). Roses are red, long live Smash and also Henry Cavill’s furry mustache.