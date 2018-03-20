Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

Here’s What Made Bill Hader Break While Doing Stefon on SNL This Weekend

Beef is involved.

20 mins ago

Ellen DeGeneres Demands to Know Whether Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue Are a Couple

They insist they are not.

22 mins ago

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Jessica Jones’s Jeans

Costume designer Liz Vastola walks us through Jessica’s looks in season two.

9:22 a.m.

Madeline and Renata Have Returned to Big Little Lies’ Favorite Coffee Shop

Let the scheming begin.

8:42 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Mrazzle Dazzle

Advice for all Idol auditioners: Be raunchy and cocky and righteous and risky!

8:30 a.m.

Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane Toys With Reality

Like most of his films, Soderbergh’s new thriller, starring Claire Foy, tests a complicated thesis.

8:00 a.m.

How Frozen Reimagines Its Icy World for the Broadway Stage

Conjuring snow and ice with everything from sculptural set pieces to video and lighting effects.

12:43 a.m.

So, Is Aubrey O’Day’s Song ‘DJT’ About Donald Trump Jr.?

Will listening to it help answer that question? It probably can’t hurt!

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Weinstein Company Files for Bankruptcy

TWC has also released its employees from their nondisclosure agreements per negotiations with New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

UnREAL Recap: The Man Bun Inquisition

Who did the cutting of August’s beloved man bun?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Good Girls Recap: Fake Money in, Real Money Out

“Atom Bomb” moves the story forward in its grandest and most unexpected way yet.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Alienist Recap: Something Rotten

I know this is a show about murder, but this is a lot of murder!

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: The Past Is Prelude

Lala is the unexpected gem of this season.

Yesterday at 9:59 p.m.

Following Pressure From Time’s Up, Cuomo Launches Review of 2015 Weinstein Case

The group called on the governor to look into district attorney Cyrus Vance’s decision not to prosecute Weinstein for alleged sexual assault.

Yesterday at 9:44 p.m.

Michael B. Jordan Is Bringing You the Story of African-American WWII Liberators

The Black Panther actor is not yet confirmed to star in the period drama, but, come on now.

Yesterday at 8:40 p.m.

Steven Spielberg Will Start Filming Indiana Jones 5 Next Year

The director revealed plans to begin shooting in the United Kingdom in April 2019.

Yesterday at 8:25 p.m.

Lady and the Tramp Is Disney’s Next Live-Action Reboot

The movie will live on Disney’s forthcoming direct-to-consumer digital-content service.

Yesterday at 7:43 p.m.

Was My Joke the Final Nail in Fifth Harmony’s Coffin?

No. The thing about Fifth Harmony is that we never should’ve had a Fifth Harmony.

Yesterday at 6:25 p.m.

Fifth Harmony Was Never Built to Last

Their hiatus signals the end of girl groups as we know them, at least in America.

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

Report: Stranger Things Cast to Make Supernatural Amounts of Money in Season 3

The stars have recently renegotiated their contracts.