House of Cards Final Season Teaser: Her Turn

Netflix dropped a teaser for the upcoming season of House of Cards during tonight’s Academy Awards, and it’s designed to get you ready to salute your new Claire-mander and Chief. As you probably know by now, Frank Underwood has been excised as the series’ protagonist, a casualty of the sexual harassment and misconduct allegations leveled at the show’s star Kevin Spacey. Even before his removal, however, it was clear: it’s about time for Claire’s turn now. Joined by the rest of the HoC cast and new costar Diane Lane, Wright will take over the Oval Office for the show’s final season, set to premiere sometime this fall.