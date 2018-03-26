How To Make Your Own Wes Anderson Soundtrack
Like the other aspects of his films, Wes Anderson’s soundtracks are always quirky, eclectic, and lots of fun. In honor of his new film Isle of Dogs, we aim to teach you how to make your own Wes Anderson movie soundtrack, while using only songs from a stock music library.
Watch Now
