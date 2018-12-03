Photo: Getty Images

The bidding war for Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington’s co-produced adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere has ended, and Hulu has emerged the winner.

The limited series based on the novel of the same name by Celeste Ng will star Witherspoon and Washington as two women in a small Ohio town who are brought together when their children become friends. Hulu familiar and Casual writer Liz Tigelaar will pen the series and take on executive producing and showrunning duties, with Ng on board to produce as well. Witherspoon’s advancement across the Risk board of the premium television landscape continues unabated.