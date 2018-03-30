Iggy Azalea’s Management Staged an Intervention Because of Her Twitter Beefs

Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Univision

Iggy Azalea is preparing her next comeback attempt, which includes working with a new label and management team. The mangers, Azalea told Billboard, asked that she complete a visit to a facility in Arizona for a “mental retreat” to address her general mental health ahead of working on and releasing new material. “They were like, ‘We think you’re really talented and you can go to the studio and make hits all day, but we don’t know if, you know, someone says something about you and you have a reaction it could ruin a branding deal,’” she recalled. “‘We need you to go and speak to these people and make sure that you’re mentally prepared to come out with new music.’ I didn’t want to go there — I didn’t like the idea of being sent away somewhere. I was pissed.”

After the visit, which included two weeks with professionals, Azalea says she’s left her history of dramatic Twitter feuds behind her. “I’ve never really sat down and had an honest conversation with professional people,” she told Billboard. “It was good to say something to somebody who could give me the tools and information on how to make my life manageable when I’m feeling those things. So it was really useful — I’m glad that I went.”