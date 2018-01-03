Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:49 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: The New Girl in Town

Welcome to Shondaland, Andy Herrera!

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Premiere Recap: You Good?

No matter what you expect from Atlanta, “Alligator Man” will surprise you.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Recap: Messy Girls

Can a reality show about drag queens jump the shark?

Yesterday at 9:07 p.m.

You Didn’t Think You Needed a ‘Weird Al’ Polka Cover of Hamilton But Here We Are

“Weird Al” Yankovic was a tremendous influence on Lin-Manuel Miranda growing up.

Yesterday at 8:46 p.m.

It’s All Death Cults And Paranoia In First Trailer For The Endless

Maybe those crazy cult members weren’t so crazy after all.

Yesterday at 8:23 p.m.

Amandla Stenberg Talks Black Panther Casting And Space For Darker Skinned Actors

“I recognize 100 percent that there are spaces that I should not take up.”

Yesterday at 7:45 p.m.

O.J. Simpson Interview Promoting His Scrapped If I Did It Book Will Finally Air

The controversial interview detailed how Simpson would have killed Nicole Brown Simpson — if he had actually committed the crime.

Yesterday at 7:30 p.m.

A Deal Is Reached to Sell The Weinstein Company

An investment team led by Maria Contreras-Sweet and Ron Burkle save the studio from bankruptcy

Yesterday at 6:15 p.m.

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, And Lily Tomlin Are All In For That 9 to 5 Reboot

From Dolly Parton’s lips to God’s ears.

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War Will Now Hit Theaters on April 27

Disney doesn’t want to wait.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

Adam Pally Tries to Save Rachel Bloom’s Life in Most Likely to Murder Trailer

And Vincent Kartheiser might be a killer.

Yesterday at 3:19 p.m.

What Brooke Shields Can’t Live Without

“I saw this woman on the street with the coolest cross-body phone case, and I stopped her and asked, ‘Who makes that?’”

Yesterday at 2:33 p.m.

Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt to Star in Film That Will Probably Also Have Crying

Platt’s starring in Love & Oatmeal as a writer caring for his mentally ill sister.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

See the Sensory, Sensual Trailer for Starz’s Sweetbitter

Watch the season premiere Sunday, May 6.

Yesterday at 1:11 p.m.

Hasan Minhaj Is Getting a Weekly Talk Show on Netflix

He’ll be the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy talk show.

Yesterday at 12:42 p.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: March 2018

Say good-bye to About a Boy, Jackie, and Erin Brockovich.

Yesterday at 12:04 p.m.

Mumford & Sons No Longer Dominate Pop Music, But They’re Still Everywhere

The band provided an evolutionary link between the indie experiments of the ’00s and the globalized nostalgia culture of today.

Yesterday at 12:03 p.m.

What to Watch Before (or After) Red Sparrow

A viewing guide based on the extremely specific component parts of Jennifer Lawrence’s new spy thriller.

Yesterday at 11:34 a.m.

Red Sparrow Is Convoluted and Uninvolving

How could Jennifer Lawrence, a delight in drama and comedy, have done this to herself?

Yesterday at 11:26 a.m.

Theater Review: The Amateurs Reveals Its Inner Playwright

Sometimes it’s tricky to pinpoint the Big Question a playwright is wrestling with; other times, he just comes straight out and says it.