It’s All Death Cults And Paranoia In First Trailer For The Endless

Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson are a writing and directing duo who specialize in genre-bending sci-fi(ish) horror films, like their first two features, Spring and Resolution. For their third effort, The Endless, the duo takes on starring duties as well, playing a pair of brothers who fled a doomsday cult they were raised in, but choose to return to the compound years later after receiving a strange tape from one of the other members. When they get back, the brothers find everyone mysteriously well-aged, and start experiencing a series of phenomena that make them question whether or not the cult teachings were right all along. The Endless premieres on April 6.