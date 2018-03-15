Latest News from Vulture

6:52 p.m.

The Producers of Stranger Things And The Conjuring Are Making a Horror Movie

James Wan and Shawn Levy are developing There’s Someone Inside Your House.

6:40 p.m.

Tomb Raider Is the Sort of Pulpy Action Fun That We Undervalue

Starring Alicia Vikander, the film does everything right that last year’s The Mummy did so garishly, painfully wrong.

6:16 p.m.

Ava DuVernay Reportedly Directing The New Gods for DC and Warner Bros.

Bam!

5:51 p.m.

Is This How Amazon Rates Its TV Shows?

A new report from Reuters suggests that the “first stream” matters a lot.

5:45 p.m.

Behind the All-Female Review Site Ready to Take on Rotten Tomatoes

Actress and director Miranda Bailey has issues with RT’s male bias and binary review system. So she’s starting her own.

5:26 p.m.

Are You Smart Enough to Solve the Only Puzzle in Tomb Raider?

Can you figure out “the color of life” before you plummet to your death?

5:01 p.m.

The New Astor Place Rhino Sculpture Is a Kitschy Monstrosity

It helps proves my theory that 95 percent of public sculpture is crap.

4:59 p.m.

Bill Cosby to Face Five Accusers in Court

The comedian also loses an appeal against model Janice Dickinson.

4:35 p.m.

What Jessica Jones Understands About Female Rage

The second season is a messy yet fascinating story of women, anger, and trauma.

4:19 p.m.

Luke Cage Just Cast Its New Villain for Season Two

She’s coming all the way downtown to raise hell.

3:48 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time Book Club: Justice for Aunt Beast!

Vulture is ready to discuss Mrs. Who, Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit, the missing Dr. Alex Murry, and Meg’s earnest journey to self-acceptance.

3:16 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez Was Asked by a Director to ‘Show Her Boobs’

“When I did speak up, I was terrified.”

3:03 p.m.

10 Books We Can’t Wait to Read This Spring

New works from Roxane Gay, David Sedaris, Rachel Kushner, Curtis Sittenfeld, and more.

2:42 p.m.

Video Games Don’t Know How to Handle Current Events

When video games take inspiration from the news, do they have an obligation to treat those issues delicately?

1:16 p.m.

Starz Knows You Love Those Tudors, So It’s Making a Catherine of Aragon Series

Based on Philippa Gregory’s novels.

1:04 p.m.

Terry Crews Says Expendables Co-stars Have Been Silent Amid Assault Allegation

Crews said a producer tried to pressure him into dropping his assault allegations against WME agent Adam Venit.

12:17 p.m.

Rihanna Responds to Snapchat Ad That Asked Users If They Want to ‘Slap Rihanna’

“I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there!”

12:15 p.m.

Blackmail From Cocaine Dealer Led to Former ESPN Chief’s Surprising Resignation

John Skipper resigned in December to deal with a longtime “substance addiction.”

12:00 p.m.

Listen to the Frozen Musical’s New Solo for Princess Anna, ‘True Love’

Patti Murin performs with co-songwriter Robert Lopez in an exclusive music video.

11:47 a.m.

Manhattan DA Says Authorities Are Still Building Case Against Weinstein

Authorities are working to collar Weinstein over allegedly raping actress Paz de la Huerta twice in 2010.