13 mins ago

The Paris Review Is Looking for the Right Woman

The distinguished literary journal, thrown sideways by #MeToo, wants a new leader for a new era.

12:28 p.m.

Ismael’s Ghosts Reunites Two Legends of French Film

The fourth collaboration between director Arnaud Desplechin and actor Mathieu Amalric explores their shared history.

12:14 p.m.

NYC Stories: Archer’s Lucky Yates Watches New York City Break a New Yorker

Lucky Yates (you’ll recognize him as the voice of Dr. Krieger on Archer) recounts the day he saw the city finally grind a man down.

12:13 p.m.

Breaking Down the New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

Wait, how many Infinity Stones does Thanos have?

12:06 p.m.

Seth Meyers Finally Just Says That Trump Is Stupid

Meyers takes a closer look and doesn’t find much.

11:46 a.m.

Adam Scott on Playing the ‘Befuddled Beta Male,’ and Big Little Lies

“I’m confident enough to know that’s not all I can do.”

11:29 a.m.

How Do We Talk About Cultural Appropriation Between People of Color?

Is the issue so black and white?

11:24 a.m.

I Am So Jealous of Tavi Gevinson’s Custom Secret History Jacket

Inspired by the cult novel by Donna Tartt.

11:06 a.m.

Melissa Joan Hart Might Explain It All Again in Clarissa Reboot

Clarissa creator Mitchell Kriegman is also in talks to write and executive produce the series.

10:37 a.m.

Jeff Goldblum Thinks Your Impression of Him Is Umm … Well … GOOD

On Conan last night, the actor talked about loving hearing people do an impression of him.

10:13 a.m.

Where Did RuPaul’s Drag Race Go Wrong This Season?

Wake up, show!

9:59 a.m.

9 Video Games We Can’t Wait to Play This Spring

So, uh, how about that Far Cry game?

9:45 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Girls Against Boys

In Scandal, D.C. has long been a sexually treacherous boys’ club.

9:32 a.m.

Death Awaits Our Heroes in New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

Featuring not one but two quippy Peters!

9:29 a.m.

Queen Angela Bassett Makes Royal Decree on Black Panther Thirst

Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, or … Daniel Kaluuya?

9:27 a.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Reveals How the Eliminated Queens Voted in the Top Two

Their choices will surprise you.

8:38 a.m.

Let’s Talk About the End of Love

It surprised me at a moment when I wasn’t necessarily expecting any surprises from Love.

6:34 a.m.

How to Get Away With Murder Season Finale Recap: Let Annalise Live!

All I want is Viola Davis in a series of responsible-looking wigs delivering passionate monologues.

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: How Do I Love Thee?

Help your baby mama, Jackson!

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

It’s Fist-Pumping Time: The Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer Is Here

In the sage words of Snooki: “As we age we just get more delinquency.”