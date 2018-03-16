Jeff Goldblum Thinks Your Impression of Him Is Umm … Well … GOOD

Last night, you see, Jeff Goldblum was, mmm, on Conan to promote, well, yes, Isle of Dogs. Of course, well, Conan brought up Goldblum’s just fantastic, fantastic (!), hmmm, VOICE, seeing that there is, ah, well, many people who try to IMPERSONATE it. Aaahhhh, why, yes, Goldblum responded. In fact, it should be said, that Goldbum actually LIKES these impressions quite a bit. They sound just so GOOD to his, well, ears. Yes, yes, yes, it stands to, umm, reason, considering what Jeff Goldblum’s voice sounds, well, like. Voice (!), yes, voice, which Willem Dafoe, the actor, the actor who worked with Goldblum on The Grand Budapest Hotel, of course, and, ahhhh, yes, Adam Resurrected, described — he described it as “One long ribbon of transmutating verbiage with hiccups in it.” That sounds, umm, well correct. Yes, yes, yes, that sounds correct. Umm hmm Jurassic Park, yessss, ahh, RAGnorak, of course, well, hmm, glasses.