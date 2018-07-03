Jeffrey Tambor Accuser Says Actor Spied on Her Naked

Van Barnes, the former assistant who has accused Jeffrey Tambor of sexual harassment, spoke to Megyn Kelly Wednesday morning on Megyn Kelly Today about the actor’s alleged abuse. “I worked for Jeffrey Tambor for just about two years, on Transparent, and a few other projects and movies,” Barnes told Kelly. “Continually, I was always harassed. It ran the gamut of sexual harassment, physical harassment, and verbal abuse constantly.” Barnes accused Tambor of asking why they hadn’t slept together, and admitting that he spied on her as she slept naked. “It wasn’t something I could always deflect, the sexual statements and requests,” she said.

Tambor has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. However, after Amazon investigated Barnes’s claims, the actor was fired from Transparent. “Him being fired is just in a male-driven Hollywood,” Barnes said. “He brought this on himself. [But Amazon] hasn’t completed the whole process of helping me stand back up on my feet.”