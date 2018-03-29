Photo: Fotonoticias/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are rebooting and reuniting. The Just Go With It duo will make a funny murder mystery for Netflix. Per Variety: “The story follows a New York cop (Sandler) and his wife (Aniston), who become prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire while vacationing in Europe.” Sandler has a long-running deal with Netflix, but this will be Aniston’s first project with the streaming giant. In addition to the Netflix movie, which is literally (and unfortunately) titled Murder Mystery, Aniston is reteaming with Reese Witherspoon for a drama about morning news shows for Apple. Might Jen Aniston be revisiting other old relationships? Hmm…