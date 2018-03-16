Jennifer Garner Explains Her Oscars Reaction Meme: That’s Just Her Face

Jennifer Garner’s look of horrible dawning comprehension at last month’s Academy Awards was widely, and joyfully, memed after Jezebel’s Bobby Finger tweeted the actress’s reaction with the question,“What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to?” While most guesses focused on her ex Ben Affleck, Garner stopped by Ellen today to clarify what mind-blowing realization was scorching through her brain at the exact instant she happened to be on TV: nothing. “I have no control over this. What am I doing?,” the actress laughed, adding, “I wanna just punch her in the face.” Could it be that Oscars-Going Jen was, in that moment, having a premonition that her future self would one day announce to the world and Ellen DeGeneres a desire to punch her in the face? Absolutely not. No. That would be insane.