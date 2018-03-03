Photo: Getty Images

Nearly three years (three years!) has gone by without as much as a peep from Jennifer Lawrence or Amy Schumer about the movie they were writing together — which was described at the time as being an adjective trifecta of “funny,” “dirty,” and “real.” Patience is a virtue with these two, though, because while swinging by Watch What Happens Live this week, J.Law was more than happy to oblige a caller about the film’s current status. “We just had a table read two weeks ago,” she explained. “We’ve completed format, and we need a director and we need a date.”

While narrative details about The Untitled Schumes and J.Law Film Extravaganza haven’t been aplenty, Lawrence has already confirmed that the duo will play sisters — Schumer the responsible one, and she the hot mess. “Amy, in this movie, she has it very together. It’s her lifelong dream to be a flight attendant. She works at the airport,” Lawrence previously said. “And I’m a mess.”