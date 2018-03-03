Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

According to Variety, Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will be presenting the Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar at Sunday’s award show, filling the gap left by Casey Affleck’s decision to not to participate in the ceremony earlier this year. Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren, meanwhile, will present Best Actor.

As the reigning Best Actor winner, Affleck would traditionally present in the Best Actress category. Instead, he recused himself from the show entirely in late January. Affleck’s own Oscar win for Manchester by the Sea last year arrived in the midst of a sexual misconduct controversy. Producer Amanda White and cinematographer Magdalena Gorka attempted to sue the actor, alleging he sexually harassed them on the set of his 2010 Joaquin Phoenix mockumentary I’m Still Here. Affleck denied the allegations, and both suits were settled out of court.