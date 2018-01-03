Photo: John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images

The big question heading into Oscars night isn’t just who’ll win, but how much will Ryan Seacrest lose. Despite new details about the sexual-assault allegations made against him by a former E! stylist, the network has said he’ll remain their star host at this Sunday’s red carpet. Whether or not he’ll have anyone to interview when he’s there, though, is now in jeopardy. Jennifer Lawrence tells Howard Stern that she’s mulling over whether she’ll talk to him on the carpet after Stern informed her of the allegations. “I can’t imagine him being sexual. I don’t know about the Ryan Seacrest thing,” she said. “I think it is scary. He has not been to trial for anything. I am not a judge. I am not a jury. I don’t know … that is where this stuff gets tricky.” But Lawrence noted that E!’s issues are more systemic than just one allegedly criminal host, acknowledging the network’s pay dispute with Catt Sadler that drove the host to quit.

“They aren’t bringing another co-star up,” she said. “I have noticed that they keep cycling these women and I am going, is that so you don’t have to pay another woman equally to Jason [Kennedy]? Is this just a way to still maintain that you are not paying women equally?” She also added that her past frustration with the network’s coverage of women at awards shows could factor into her decision about Seacrest. “There is a lot to think about with E! I have always had a problem with the Fashion Police,” she said. “I don’t have a problem with talking about what women are wearing. There was a time they were just mean about people’s bodies, things you shouldn’t say.” In any case, blacklisting a network on the red carpet would be nothing new for Lawrence: “There are already [news] outlets that I’m just like, ‘Nah.’” So it wouldn’t be that big of a deal.”