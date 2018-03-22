Latest News from Vulture

23 mins ago

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans Have Broken Up Again (Again)

Only Captain America could wrap a relationship update inside a declaration of allyship!

25 mins ago

Don’t Blame Black Panther’s Success for Other Movies’ Failures

If other movies haven’t lived up to expectations this spring, that’s on them.

11:11 a.m.

10 Teenagers on Love, Simon and What It’s Actually Like to Come Out in 2018

“Anyone who says a movie like this isn’t important is so out of touch, because I’ve had three friends come out to me since seeing it.”

11:00 a.m.

NYC Stories: Giovanni Ribisi Falls in With a Ferrari Gang from Long Island

Sneaky Pete’s Giovanni Ribisi recounts a night out in NYC that turns into an action movie — complete with Long Island dudes, Ferraris, and a death.

10:49 a.m.

Known Saxophonist Jennifer Garner Has a Birthday Present for Reese Witherspoon

She continues to have the world’s strangest Instagram.

10:01 a.m.

Deadpool 2 Trailer Gives Us Wade Wilson’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Take

Per Ryan Reynolds, the movie’s quality falls somewhere between Godfather 2 and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.

10:00 a.m.

The Rise and Rise of Mindy Kaling

From off-Broadway to The Office to Wrinkle in Time.

9:18 a.m.

And Now, 9 Minutes of Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Being Adorable on TV

What a pair of cuties.

9:00 a.m.

Station 19 Isn’t Just a Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff

Like every Shondaland series, this new show is built around a tough, smart woman with an edge.

8:30 a.m.

Every Wes Anderson Film, Ranked

As Isle of Dogs hits theaters, we rank every Anderson film, from Rushmore to The Royal Tenenbaums.

2:05 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Is Only Album to Sell 2 Million Copies in Last 2 Years

The last album to reach 2 million copies sold in America was Adele’s 25 in 2015.

12:26 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Gets Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Ruling on Hot Dogs v. Sandwiches

The Supreme Court Justice may have overturned a seminal case about whether a hot dog is a sandwich.

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Fact-checking the Season Finale

What American Crime Story got right and wrong about the closing days of Andrew Cunanan’s life.

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Season-Finale Recap: The Bloody End

Whether or not we like it, Andrew Cunanan and Gianni Versace are inextricably linked.

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

Come Sunday Trailer: Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Preacher Has a Change of Faith

He still believes in god, but he’s not so sure about hell.

Yesterday at 10:26 p.m.

The X-Files Season-Finale Recap: The Struggle Continues

Is this the last X-Files episode ever?

Yesterday at 9:43 p.m.

Netflix Is Adding Warning Video Before 13 Reasons Why

After conducting a study, Netflix is adding resources for teens and parents watching the teen drama.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

Younger Will Return on June 5, Obviously With a Reese Witherspoon Joke

We’d love to know what Reese thinks about the sex scenes in Marriage Vacation.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: The Real Housewives of Riverdale

Welcome to your surreal Bravo-CW crossover dream.

Yesterday at 8:14 p.m.

Watch Margot Robbie Ominously Walk Away From the Camera in the Terminal Teaser

You can’t see her face, but she’s wearing snake tights and is as mad as a hatter.