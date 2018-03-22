Jenny Slate and Chris Evans Have Broken Up Again (Again)

No wonder spring is taking its sweet time to arrive: Jenny Slate and Chris Evans have broken up again, setting the world order askew. In a New York Times profile about his lead role in Kenneth Lonergan’s play Lobby Hero, Evans confirmed that the pair has called it quits. “One book [Evans] found eye-opening was Rebecca Solnit’s The Mother of All Questions,” the Times reports. “Mr. Evans read it while dating the actress Jenny Slate (their on-again, off-again relationship, beloved by the internet, recently ended) and decided that he needed to listen more and speak less.” Slate told Vulture about their romance (which began on the set of Gifted) and breakup last spring, but they got back together a few months later. Only Captain America could wrap a relationship update inside a declaration of allyship!