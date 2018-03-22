Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

The Story Behind Wes Anderson’s 14 Most Memorable Music Moments

Wes Anderson’s longtime music supervisor, Randall Poster, walks us through some of the director’s most iconic scenes.

17 mins ago

Ellen Pompeo Addresses Rumors That Her Salary Caused Grey’s Anatomy Departures

“It’s absolutely not true.”

22 mins ago

Isle of Dogs Should Make You Howl With Joy

In Wes Anderson’s latest, nothing fits together and everything harmonizes, magically.

11:20 a.m.

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans Have Broken Up Again (Again)

Tear emoji.

11:18 a.m.

Don’t Blame Black Panther’s Success for Other Movies’ Failures

If other movies haven’t lived up to expectations this spring, that’s on them.

11:11 a.m.

10 Teenagers on Love, Simon and What It’s Actually Like to Come Out in 2018

“Anyone who says a movie like this isn’t important is so out of touch, because I’ve had three friends come out to me since seeing it.”

11:00 a.m.

NYC Stories: Giovanni Ribisi Falls in With a Ferrari Gang from Long Island

Sneaky Pete’s Giovanni Ribisi recounts a night out in NYC that turns into an action movie — complete with Long Island dudes, Ferraris, and a death.

10:49 a.m.

Known Saxophonist Jennifer Garner Has a Birthday Present for Reese Witherspoon

She continues to have the world’s strangest Instagram.

10:01 a.m.

Deadpool 2 Trailer Gives Us Wade Wilson’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Take

Per Ryan Reynolds, the movie’s quality falls somewhere between Godfather 2 and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.

10:00 a.m.

The Rise and Rise of Mindy Kaling

From off-Broadway to The Office to Wrinkle in Time.

9:18 a.m.

And Now, 9 Minutes of Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Being Adorable on TV

What a pair of cuties.

9:00 a.m.

Station 19 Isn’t Just a Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff

Like every Shondaland series, this new show is built around a tough, smart woman with an edge.

8:30 a.m.

Every Wes Anderson Film, Ranked

As Isle of Dogs hits theaters, we rank every Anderson film, from Rushmore to The Royal Tenenbaums.

2:05 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Is Only Album to Sell 2 Million Copies in Last 2 Years

The last album to reach 2 million copies sold in America was Adele’s 25 in 2015.

12:26 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Gets Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Ruling on Hot Dogs v. Sandwiches

The Supreme Court Justice may have overturned a seminal case about whether a hot dog is a sandwich.

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Fact-checking the Season Finale

What American Crime Story got right and wrong about the closing days of Andrew Cunanan’s life.

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Season-Finale Recap: The Bloody End

Whether or not we like it, Andrew Cunanan and Gianni Versace are inextricably linked.

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

Come Sunday Trailer: Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Preacher Has a Change of Faith

He still believes in god, but he’s not so sure about hell.

Yesterday at 10:26 p.m.

The X-Files Season-Finale Recap: The Struggle Continues

Is this the last X-Files episode ever?

Yesterday at 9:43 p.m.

Netflix Is Adding Warning Video Before 13 Reasons Why

After conducting a study, Netflix is adding resources for teens and parents watching the teen drama.