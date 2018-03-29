Beware: The following paragraph contains high amounts of Beatlemania. Some ardent Jeopardy! watchers found themselves in a tizzy Wednesday night, after “Final Jeopardy!” begged this question about the Fab Four: “Complaints about heavy workloads inspired the titles of two songs by this group, No. 1 hits seven months apart.” The correct response was, of course, the Beatles, with “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Eight Days a Week” being the two songs referenced. (But when I get home to you I’ll find the things that you do / HOLD ME, LOVE ME.) Two contestants were able to give correct responses, yet that didn’t stop angry fans from disputing the merits of “Eight Days a Week.”
Yes, the Beatles for Sale classic may wax poetic with lovey-dovey lyrics about a special lady — the main point of contention from viewers — but the key phrase in the “Final Jeopardy!” clue was inspired the titles. Paul McCartney has spoken numerous times about how a passing comment from an “overworked chauffeur” inspired the song’s initial idea, with the man joking how he worked eight days a week to pay the bills on time. Still, the backlash became so large that Jeopardy had to issue a statement to Money to defend themselves from any wrongdoing. Maybe next time … do a question with the Who instead?