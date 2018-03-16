Jerry O’Connell Guest-Hosting The Wendy Williams Show Is a Bizarro Treat

Jerry O’Connell is hosting The Wendy Williams Show during Wendy’s health hiatus, and the results are … something to behold. The Sliders star hasn’t exactly perfected Wendy’s trademark “How you doin,’” but God bless him for trying. In preparation for St. Patrick’s Day, the O’Rourke Irish Dancers were invited to perform on the show. After introducing them, O’Connell — rather inexplicably — reappeared in a O’Rourke costume and began dancing along.

Jerry O’Connell’s guest-hosting gig is the gift that keeps on giving.