Jimmy Kimmel Thanked TV Critic Donald Trump for His Oscars Feedback

Because he definitely had nothing better to do, Donald Trump woke up with a shallow critique of the Oscars Tuesday morning: “Lowest rated Oscars in history,” he said, adding that the problem was that there weren’t any movie stars anymore. Interesting analysis, Jimmy Kimmel opined. It’s true, but then again, since the advent of Netflix, almost everything has had lower ratings. The Academy Awards host quote-tweeted the president’s words, adding: “Thanks, lowest rated president in history.” Burn, baby, burn.