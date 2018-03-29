Latest News from Vulture

Champions’ J.J. Totah on Why Meeting Mindy Kaling Was Like Meeting the Queen

“I couldn’t really hop into the hospital room and chill with her while she was giving birth. I have to say, I did ask, though.”

Oh, Hello to John Mulaney, Who’s Hosting SNL Next Month

Does this mean Stefon’s lawyer will be returning?

Ryan Seacrest Accuser Files Police Report, Seacrest ‘Confident’ He’ll Be Cleared

Seacrest’s lawyers say he will cooperate with the authorities.

The 7 Best Food Shows to Match Your Mood

From Top Chef to Ugly Delicious, there’s a food show for you.

The Importance of Peter Gabriel to The Americans

The sound of his voice functions like an alarm the show is sounding to make sure we pay attention.

Every Big Question That Wild Wild Country Didn’t Answer

Here’s what the Netflix documentary about Bhagwan and the Rajneeshees left out.

Serial’s Adnan Syed Has Been Granted New Trial

A Maryland court deemed he had “ineffective” counsel with his original attorney.

The Weeknd Is Dropping a Surprise Album, My Dear Melancholy, Tonight

Sad boy!

Kathy Griffin Tries Political Satire Again With Kellyanne Conway Impression

Definitely not an alternative fact.

What It’s Like to Watch Isle of Dogs As a Japanese Speaker

What’s the experience of watching Isle for a person who can speak and understand Japanese? Is the metaphor — and the film — just not made for you?

Ready Player One Is a Lively and Agreeable Work of Fanboy Art

It’s a first-rate film fashioned from secondhand materials.

Ben Affleck Is ‘Doing Just Fine’ With His Terrible Back Tattoo

Thank you very much.

Every High Maintenance Episode, Ranked

From the webseries to the HBO show, High Maintenance has told a ton of worthwhile stories.

Westworld Season Two Trailer: Rise of the Very Human Machines

Westworld returns April 22.

Tiffany Haddish Has One Last Thing to Say About Who Bit Beyoncé

“NDAs are real.”

Whiney Jeopardy! Fans Are Upset Because They Didn’t Know This Beatles Clue

Ain’t got nothing but love, Alex.

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Endorsed Cynthia Nixon’s Run for Governor

All three of her Sex and the City co-stars have now weighed in.

A Central Park Pooper Butts In on Kiele Sanchez’s NYC Fantasy

As Lost’s Kiele Sanchez discovers, romance in the city can be easily shattered by fellow New Yorkers with unusually loose bowels.

Lola Kirke, John Cho, and Aaron Katz on Punching Zoë Kravitz and Fame’s Pitfalls

“Famous people will still check their tagged pictures on Instagram to make sure they look good.”

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda on Life After Chester Bennington, in His Own Words

“I’d be out getting ice cream with friends or my kids and a Linkin Park song will just side-swipe you at some point.”