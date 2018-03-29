Oh, Hello to John Mulaney, Who’s Hosting SNL Next Month

He really is the comeback kid. John Mulaney will be making his hosting debut on SNL on April 14, with Jack White as the musical guest. (We’re assuming Steely Dan was unavailable to sing “Sweet Rosalie.”) Mulaney, of course, was a writer on the late-night sketch series for many years before trying his hand in Hollywood. During his SNL tenure he created some of the show’s most memorable characters, such as Bill Hader’s Stefon. (In fact, Mulaney appeared as Stefon’s lawyer and “conceptual piss artist” just this month on Weekend Update.) Whether he’ll be doing a sketch alongside Nick Kroll about cuh-caine and ruh-coons and Brud-way is to be determined.