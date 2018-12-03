John Oliver is preaching a sermon of respectability when it comes to bitcoin, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies, which are admittedly pretty boring. To liven up Last Week Tonight, he invited a special guest to help him get the point across: Friends From College star Keegan-Michael Key. “The crypto market is extremely volatile and insufficiently regulated,” Key, your new financial adviser in a mint-green button-down, says. “They pump and dump!” If blockchain-ing is your thing, listen to Key: Invest responsibly, and make sure you’re getting financial advice from the right late-night show!