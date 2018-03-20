You Crazy Kids Literally Bought All of John Oliver’s Gay Rabbit Children’s Books

John Oliver’s gay rabbit children’s book is gleefully hopping down a trail to greatness. Appearing on Ellen today, Oliver revealed that his new book, a satirical jab at Mike Pence, had completely sold out within a day. (It’s No. 1 on Amazon, baby!) “I did hear that unfortunately we have sold out because we weren’t anticipating people really buying it,” he joked to DeGeneres about A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo. “But they’re doing a reprint, so you can still buy it.” Meanwhile, Pence’s book, Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President, is resting in Amazon’s No. 5 spot, and isn’t currently being faced with a supply-and-demand problem. If only the Pences got Jim Parsons to be the e-book narrator.