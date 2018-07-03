John Travolta To Star in Fred Durst’s New Movie Moose

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst is putting on his backwards director’s hat again for another movie, this one starring John Travolta, Variety reports. The “Nookie” artist reportedly co-wrote the film, which is titled Moose, and based the story loosely off events from his own life. In it, the American Crime Story actor plays the title-character, a fan who is obsessed with an action star. Behind (Travolta’s) blue eyes is a dangerous stalker.

According to a very informative IMDB page, Durst also helmed 2009’s The Longshots (starring Ice Cub) and 2007’s The Education of Charlie Banks (starring Jesse Eisenberg and Jason Ritter).