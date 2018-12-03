John Travolta’s Delayed Gotti Movie Gets a Summer Release

Photo: Brian Douglas/Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films

Kevin Connolly’s John Gotti biopic lives! Gotti, the Entourage star/Wolf Pack secretary’s third feature, will be released June 15, according to his Instagram. Days before it was due to be open in December, the John Travolta–starring movie was suspiciously bumped from the calendar. The filmmakers used a buy-back clause to retrieve the movie from Lionsgate, which had only guaranteed day and date VOD/theatrical release, with plans to find a new distributor for wide release. “This has nothing to do with any sex scandal at all,” producer Keya Morgan Morgan told Vulture at that time, as new scandals involving Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey were daily news. “This has nothing to do with Scientology. Or Trump. Or Harvey Weinstein! Get over it! We just got more money, it’s a great film and we’re putting it in more theaters.”

Gotti follows the notorious crime boss’s ascent and death. It co-stars Kelly Preston, Travolta’s real-life wife, as Gotti’s wife, Victoria.