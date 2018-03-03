Jordan Peele, Get Out Win at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

It was Jordan Peele’s night at Saturday evening’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking home Best Director for Get Out, which then won this year’s Best Feature award. “This was not a film where anyone took home a paycheck,” Peele joked while accepting Best Picture. Said the director, “We did it because we believed in the story. We believed that because no one had ever seen the story before, it had to exist.” Earlier in the evening, Three Billboards star Frances McDormand celebrated the fact she could swear freely during her acceptance speech for Best Female Lead, as a “a well-placed fuck makes a sentence sing like nothing else.” Rounding out the acting awards, Timothée Chalamet took home Best Male Lead for his turn in Call Me by Your Name, while I, Tonya’s Alison Janney and Three Billboards’ Sam Rockwell took home Best Supporting actress and actor. You can read the full winners’ list below:

Best Feature

Call Me by Your Name

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Rider

Best First Feature

Columbus

Ingrid Goes West

Menashe

Oh Lucy!

Patti Cake$

Best Director

Sean Baker (The Florida Project)

Jonas Carpignano (A Ciambra)

Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie (Good Time)

Chloé Zhao (The Rider)

Best Screenplay

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

The Lovers (Azazel Jacobs)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)

Get Out (Jordan Peele)

Beatriz at Dinner (Mike White)

Best First Screenplay

Donald Cried (Kris Avedisian, Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman)

The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani)

Women Who Kill (Ingrid Jungermann)

Columbus (Kogonada)

Ingrid Goes West (David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer)

Best Cinematography

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Columbus

Beach Rats

Call Me By Your Name

The Rider

Best Editing

Good Time

Call Me By Your Name

The Rider

Get Out

I, Tonya

Best Female Lead

Salma Hayek (Beatriz at Dinner)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Shinobu Terajima (Oh Lucy!)

Regina Williams (Life and Nothing More)

Best Male Lead

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats)

James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Robert Pattinson (Good Time)

Best Supporting Female

Holly Hunter (The Big Sick)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Lois Smith (Marjorie Prime)

Taliah Lennice Webster (Good Time)

Best Supporting Male

Nnamdi Asomugha (Crown Heights)

Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name)

Barry Keoghan (The Killing of a Sacred Deer)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Benny Safdie (Good Time)

Best Documentary

The Departure

Faces Places

Last Men in Aleppo

Motherland

Quest

Robert Altman Award (Best Ensemble)

Mudbound

John Cassavetes Award (Best Feature Under $500,000)

Dayveon

A Ghost Story

Life and Nothing More

Most Beautiful Island

The Transfiguration

Best International Film

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

A Fantastic Woman

I Am Not a Witch

Lady Macbeth

Loveless

Truer Than Fiction Award

Shevaun Mizrahi (Distant Constellation)

Jonathan Olshefski (Quest)

Jeff Unay (The Cage Fighter)

Someone To Watch Award

Amman Abbasi (Dayveon)

Justin Chon (Gook)

Kevin Phillips (Super Dark Times)

Producers Award

Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

Summer Shelton

Bonnie Award

So Yong Kim

Lynn Shelton

Chloé Zhao