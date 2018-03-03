Jordan Peele, Get Out Win at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

It was Jordan Peele’s night at Saturday evening’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking home Best Director for Get Out, which then won this year’s Best Feature award. “This was not a film where anyone took home a paycheck,” Peele joked while accepting Best Picture. Said the director, “We did it because we believed in the story. We believed that because no one had ever seen the story before, it had to exist.” Earlier in the evening, Three Billboards star Frances McDormand celebrated the fact she could swear freely during her acceptance speech for Best Female Lead, as a “a well-placed fuck makes a sentence sing like nothing else.” Rounding out the acting awards, Timothée Chalamet took home Best Male Lead for his turn in Call Me by Your Name, while I, Tonya’s Alison Janney and Three Billboards’ Sam Rockwell took home Best Supporting actress and actor. You can read the full winners’ list below:
Best Feature
Call Me by Your Name
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Rider
Best First Feature
Columbus
Ingrid Goes West
Menashe
Oh Lucy!
Patti Cake$
Best Director
Sean Baker (The Florida Project)
Jonas Carpignano (A Ciambra)
Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie (Good Time)
Chloé Zhao (The Rider)
Best Screenplay
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
The Lovers (Azazel Jacobs)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
Beatriz at Dinner (Mike White)
Best First Screenplay
Donald Cried (Kris Avedisian, Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman)
The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani)
Women Who Kill (Ingrid Jungermann)
Columbus (Kogonada)
Ingrid Goes West (David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer)
Best Cinematography
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Columbus
Beach Rats
Call Me By Your Name
The Rider
Best Editing
Good Time
Call Me By Your Name
The Rider
Get Out
I, Tonya
Best Female Lead
Salma Hayek (Beatriz at Dinner)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Shinobu Terajima (Oh Lucy!)
Regina Williams (Life and Nothing More)
Best Male Lead
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats)
James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Robert Pattinson (Good Time)
Best Supporting Female
Holly Hunter (The Big Sick)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Lois Smith (Marjorie Prime)
Taliah Lennice Webster (Good Time)
Best Supporting Male
Nnamdi Asomugha (Crown Heights)
Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name)
Barry Keoghan (The Killing of a Sacred Deer)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Benny Safdie (Good Time)
Best Documentary
The Departure
Faces Places
Last Men in Aleppo
Motherland
Quest
Robert Altman Award (Best Ensemble)
Mudbound
John Cassavetes Award (Best Feature Under $500,000)
Dayveon
A Ghost Story
Life and Nothing More
Most Beautiful Island
The Transfiguration
Best International Film
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
A Fantastic Woman
I Am Not a Witch
Lady Macbeth
Loveless
Truer Than Fiction Award
Shevaun Mizrahi (Distant Constellation)
Jonathan Olshefski (Quest)
Jeff Unay (The Cage Fighter)
Someone To Watch Award
Amman Abbasi (Dayveon)
Justin Chon (Gook)
Kevin Phillips (Super Dark Times)
Producers Award
Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim
Ben LeClair
Summer Shelton
Bonnie Award
So Yong Kim
Lynn Shelton
Chloé Zhao