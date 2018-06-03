Jordan Peele Put His Oscar in the Creepiest Place Possible

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Welcome to whatever the opposite of the Sunken Place is. On Twitter, Jordan Peele, who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay on Sunday night, shared a photo of the little gold man next to the Emmy he won in 2012 for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for Key & Peele. Seems nice and all, until someone pointed out that the chair behind the statues looks pretty familiar. Yes, that’s the chair Chris gets hypnotized in in Get Out (he wakes up in restraints in a chair that looks a little different). Keep that Oscar away from any tea cups, for its own safety and the safety of others.

This is exactly what it looked like watching my wife give birth. pic.twitter.com/qDNm3jzZwh — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 5, 2018