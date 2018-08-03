Latest News from Vulture

19 mins ago

Jessica Jones Recap: The Wig Party

Surprise! Jess didn’t last long in anger management.

29 mins ago

Netflix to Make Superhero Movies Based on Deadpool Co-creator’s Comics

Rob Liefeld’s Extreme Universe is coming to your laptop.

4:03 p.m.

Which Movies Will Be Talked About for Next Year’s Oscars?

Here’s the buzz on the next batch of contenders, including Black Panther.

3:23 p.m.

See the Stars Sashay Onto RuPaul’s Drag Race in the Season 10 Trailer

Christina Aguilera! Kumail Nanjiani! Andrew Rannells!

2:36 p.m.

Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew to Leave Grey’s Anatomy

Over the show’s “creative direction.”

2:35 p.m.

How Thoroughbreds Morphed From a Play Into a Movie

For Vulture Insiders, the writer-director and stars of Thoroughbreds discuss the venomous pleasures of shooting their film.

2:11 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season-Two Teaser Is Mad As Hell

The first two episodes of season two will stream Wednesday, April 25.

1:32 p.m.

We’re Close to Having Mackenzie Davis in the New Terminator Reboot

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger would return for the James Cameron production.

1:24 p.m.

After 20 Years, Julia Roberts Will Finally Date Dermot Mulroney in Homecoming

Just a quick two decades after My Best Friend’s Wedding.

1:23 p.m.

Jessica Jones Recap: In Over Your Head

Who is this mystery woman?

1:14 p.m.

David Chase Is Developing Sopranos Prequel Movie, The Many Saints of Newark

The Many Saints of Newark is expected to include characters from the original show.

12:55 p.m.

Jessica Jones Is Darker, Edgier, and More Difficult in Season Two

It gets much closer to realistic trauma than other superhero stories.

12:39 p.m.

Was Michael Jackson a Plagiarist?

“Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs,” says Quincy Jones.

12:26 p.m.

Demi Lovato Says ‘Bitch’ Celebrity Caused Her to Go to AA Meeting After Met Gala

But who was it?

12:02 p.m.

This Is the Scariest Part of Netflix’s Veronica

Open wide!

11:31 a.m.

Michelle Visage Is Tough Because She Loves You

Drag Race’s harshest judge on appropriation, trans politics, and her favorite lip syncs.

11:17 a.m.

Jessica Jones Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg on #MeToo and Hiring Women Directors

“There are so many talented, qualified women. It’s not like we’re having to search very hard.”

11:10 a.m.

Bernadette Peters Decides Smash Rates Exactly 8 and 3/4ths Out of 10

Peters answered the important questions on Watch What Happens Live.

10:58 a.m.

Jon Favreau is Getting His Own Live-Action Star Wars Series

It will premiere on Disney’s forthcoming streaming platform.

10:20 a.m.

Vince Staples Hatched the Most Genius Plan to Troll His Trolls, and It’s Working

For $2 million, you can pay to make him go away. But also get new music.