Julia Roberts is a master of the long game. Once upon a time, Roberts was very in love with Dermot Mulroney. But Dermot Mulroney was very in love with Cameron Diaz! Twenty years (and a switch from movies to TV, plus playing non-lovers in August: Osage County) after My Best Friend’s Wedding, the destined pair of lovers will give it another go: Homecoming, Amazon’s political thriller starring Roberts, will reunite the former co-stars. Created by Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail, Homecoming is based on the Gimlet Media podcast of the same name. Heidi (Roberts) is a caseworker at a secret government facility. Mulroney will play Anthony, her “affable but a little needy” boyfriend, according to TVLine. Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett, et al. — we’ll say a little prayer for you.