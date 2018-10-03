Photo: David Crotty/2018 Patrick McMullan

After testing her comedic chops on a lengthy, international tour following the public outcry of her infamous Donald Trump decapitation photo, Kathy Griffin is finally ready to tell some jokes stateside. (Someone alert the Secret Service.) During an interview with Bill Maher on Real Time last night, Griffin announced she will be heading to “Trump’s backyard” for her first pair of U.S. shows, which will be held at New York’s Carnegie Hall and D.C.’s Kennedy Center. “I’m dipping my toes into touring again even though the Trumps and nobody wants me to work again,” she explained. “I just booked today.” Griffin also thanked Maher for publicly supporting her throughout the aftermath of the photo’s release, joking that if she had to do the photo again, she’d take a slightly different creative direction: “I’d do Mike Pence. I’m kidding! Ten months I’ve waited to do that joke! Ten months!” Zing.