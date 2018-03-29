Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Move over, Kate McKinnon and your witchy, fried hair. There’s a new Kellyanne Conway impersonator in town. Kathy Griffin will be impersonating Trump’s right-hand adviser for Comedy Central’s Make America Great-a-Thon: A President Show Special, a satirical series that stars Anthony Atamanuik as our country’s president. The big, huge special will follow our fictional Trump as he tries to “raise money for all of the projects he can’t get anyone in Congress to fund.” The show is one of the many huge, huge specials The President Show is promising in the next few months. Griffin’s Conway is only confirmed for the April 3 program, but if you cross your fingers and chant “very stable genius” a few times, maybe she’ll appear again.