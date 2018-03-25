Kathy Griffin Will be at the White House Correspondents Dinner

Things could get awkward at this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner. And not only because Donald Trump might actually show up. Controversial comedian Kathy Griffin has announced on Twitter that she plans to attend the event as a guest of the Washington Blade and the Los Angeles Blade, two LGBT-focused news outlets.

The comedian suffered enormous backlash a year ago when she appeared in a photo holding a fake severed head that bared a striking resemblance to the president. See, this was back when everyone still had the capacity to feel shock. As a result of the stunt, her comedy tour was cancelled and she was dropped as co-host for CNN’s New Years Eve with Anderson Cooper.

Attending the dinner could potentially put her in the same room as the man she sort-of vaguely pretended to behead, which could prove awkward, or a great source of material. Griffin has been plotting her comeback this year, and will be bringing her tour back to the US in May. Hopefully by now she’s learned her lesson: prop comedy is almost always a mistake.