Keegan-Michael Key Was Jordan Peele’s Biggest Stan on Oscar Night

Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

Cue the Golden Girls gospel remix: “Thank you for being a friend.” When Jordan Peele scooped up Get Out’s Best Original Screenplay Oscar, no one was happier for Jordan Peele than his Key and Peele partner Keegan-Michael Key. Watching from the Vanity Fair Oscar viewing party, the Friends From College star laughed, cried, and screeched (or at least hollered) for his friend, according to an Instagram he shared. We love a dependable, loving stan!

#oscarssopeele A post shared by Keegan-Michael Key (@keeganmic) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:17pm PST

“I think [the win] was perfect,” Key told TMZ afterward. “It was exactly what I thought he would win for. I couldn’t be happier for him, my heart overflows for him, he deserves it 100 percent. He’s made an important film. It’s one thing to make an entertaining film; he’s made an important film.”

Okay, okay #OscarsSoPeele is cute — but now look at the two of them locking eyes: