Kelly Ripa Declares Ryan Seacrest an ‘Easy, Professional, Great Person’

On Live With Kelly and Ryan Thursday morning, Kelly Ripa praised her co-host Ryan Seacrest. Following sexual-assault allegations against Seacrest by his his former stylist Suzie Hardy, Ripa doubled down on supporting her co-host. “I just want you to know that you are a privilege to work with, and I adore you. And I am speaking on behalf of all us here,” Ripa said. “I know what an easy, professional, great person you are and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day. We all do.” Seacrest thanked Ripa for her kind words as the elephant in the room went unacknowledged, telling her, “You are happiness.”