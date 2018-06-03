Kevin Hart Walks You Through His Drunken Plan to Hold the Eagles’ Super Bowl Trophy

Kevin Hart stopped by Conan on Monday night to explain what, exactly, was going on when he was captured on TV arguing with a sizable security guard at this year’s Super Bowl. Turns out, and you’re not going to believe this: Kevin Hart was really drunk and decided he wanted a photo with the trophy. Unfortunately, Kevin Hart had also decided to achieve a state of intoxication in which his understanding of geography, location, and logic had started to fall apart, so he ended up having a bit of a televised debate, which you can see here. You can’t blame the man though. The Eagles won!

Kevin Hart Explains His Drunk Plan to Hold Super Bowl Trophy