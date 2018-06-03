Kevin Hart stopped by Conan on Monday night to explain what, exactly, was going on when he was captured on TV arguing with a sizable security guard at this year’s Super Bowl. Turns out, and you’re not going to believe this: Kevin Hart was really drunk and decided he wanted a photo with the trophy. Unfortunately, Kevin Hart had also decided to achieve a state of intoxication in which his understanding of geography, location, and logic had started to fall apart, so he ended up having a bit of a televised debate, which you can see here. You can’t blame the man though. The Eagles won!