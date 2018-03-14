Key and Peele Are Reuniting For Wendell and Wild

Even though Jordan Peele has announced his intention to stay away from sketch comedy for the foreseeable future, his partnership with friend and big fan Keegan-Michael Key is still burning bright. Variety reports that the two have signed on to lend their voices to Netflix’s Wendell and Wild, the next stop motion animation feature from Coraline director Henry Selick. Key and Peele would play the titular characters, a pair of brothers who happen to be demons, who end up in a showdown against their nemesis so they can get out of hell. Wendell and Wild sounds like a cartoon much more suited to Peele’s talents and interests than the role of Poop in The Emoji Movie, and he is also co-writing the script with Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman. The Oscar winner is also producing through his production company, Monkeypaw.