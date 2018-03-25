Photo: Scott Dudelson/WireImage

Killer Mike, one half of the Atlanta duo Run the Jewels, took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for an NRA interview promoted by the organization on Saturday, the same day as the nationwide March for Our Lives demonstration in support of gun control. While the rapper and activist fervently defended his interview online, he also subsequently posted two videos apologizing for the time of the interview’s release, which, he says, gave the appearance that his comments were directed at the student organizers, including survivors of last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, who planned the march in collaboration with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.

According to Killer Mike, his interview by NRA personality Colion Noir (which you can watch here) was recorded over a week ago. “That interview was used a week later by NRATV to disparage a very noble campaign that I actually support,” he said. “I’m sorry, guys. I’m sorry that an interview I did about a minority, black people in this country, and gun rights was used as a weapon against you guys. That was unfair to you and it was wrong, and it disparaged some very noble work you’re doing.” Concluded Killer Mike, “I do support the march and I support black people owning guns. It’s possible to do both.”