Kodachrome Trailer: Ed Harris and Jason Sudeikis Do Daddy Issues
Elizabethtown, but make it Netflix: Director Mark Raso presents an earnest movie about dying fathers, daddy issues, and moody cross-country road trips. Jason Sudeikis stars as Matt Ryder, the wayward son of a genius, crotchety photographer Ben Ryder (Ed Harris). When Ben needs someone to drive him to a special lab that processes Kodachrome film, he enlists Zooey (Elizabeth Olsen) and his son to deliver him (and maybe take a scenic route through familial resentment). See it on Netflix April 20.
