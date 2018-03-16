Latest News from Vulture

24 seconds ago

Corporate, Detroiters, and the Battle Between Comedy’s Light and Dark Sides

Comedy Central’s Corporate and Detroiters represent a level of comedic darkness and light never before seen in the sitcom.

25 mins ago

Run the Jewels Enlists Rick and Morty to Vaporize Aliens for the ‘Mama’ Video

The video arrives ahead of RTJ’s set at the Adult Swim Festival.

3:14 p.m.

Opera Review: Così Fan Tutte, Kelli O’Hara, and the Long Shadow of James Levine

A new production with one of Broadway’s biggest voices, and also a ghost.

3:01 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kennedy Davenport on the All Stars 3 Finale

“I actually had to shut down my phone. It was terrible.”

2:51 p.m.

10 Podcasts We Can’t Wait to Listen to This Spring

From an icy Norwegian valley to the wizarding world to New America, this selection boasts a strong and iridescent sense of place.

2:49 p.m.

Academy President John Bailey Under Investigation for Sexual Harassment

John Bailey was elected last August.

2:26 p.m.

David Tennant to Go Camping With Jennifer Garner in Lena Dunham’s New HBO Comedy

Anyone have eyes on Ben Affleck?

2:01 p.m.

Lady Bird’s Jake McDorman to Play Murphy Brown’s Son

He’s all grown up!

1:35 p.m.

Wild Wild Country May Be the Craziest Series You Watch All Year

As promised, it’s wild as hell.

1:35 p.m.

All 32 Video-Game Movies, Ranked From Least Bad to Absolute Worst

It’s time to stop judging video-game movies the way we judge other movies, and instead start weighing them exclusively against their peers.

1:11 p.m.

The Paris Review Is Looking for the Right Woman

The distinguished literary journal, thrown sideways by #MeToo, wants a new leader for a new era.

12:28 p.m.

Ismael’s Ghosts Reunites Two Legends of French Film

The fourth collaboration between director Arnaud Desplechin and actor Mathieu Amalric explores their shared history.

12:14 p.m.

NYC Stories: Archer’s Lucky Yates Watches New York City Break a New Yorker

Lucky Yates (you’ll recognize him as the voice of Dr. Krieger on Archer) recounts the day he saw the city finally grind a man down.

12:13 p.m.

Breaking Down the New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

Wait, how many Infinity Stones does Thanos have?

12:06 p.m.

Seth Meyers Finally Just Says That Trump Is Stupid

Meyers takes a closer look and doesn’t find much.

11:46 a.m.

Adam Scott on Playing the ‘Befuddled Beta Male,’ and Big Little Lies

“I’m confident enough to know that’s not all I can do.”

11:29 a.m.

How Do We Talk About Cultural Appropriation Between People of Color?

Is the issue so black and white?

11:24 a.m.

I Am So Jealous of Tavi Gevinson’s Custom Secret History Jacket

Inspired by the cult novel by Donna Tartt.

11:06 a.m.

Melissa Joan Hart Might Explain It All Again in Clarissa Reboot

Clarissa creator Mitchell Kriegman is also in talks to write and executive produce the series.

10:37 a.m.

Jeff Goldblum Thinks Your Impression of Him Is Umm … Well … GOOD

On Conan last night, the actor talked about loving hearing people do an impression of him.