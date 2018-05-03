Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Was Jimmy Kimmel’s Jet Ski Bit Funny?

Jimmy Kimmel threw down a gauntlet, in exchange for a jet ski. Did it work?

12:14 p.m.

The Oscars’ Most Meaningful Gift: Its Lady Presenter Pairings

The show’s producers finally understood the value of letting women present together, women who — gasp — actually like each other in real life.

11:43 a.m.

Black Mirror to Return for Season 5, Because Phones Haven’t Gotten Less Scary

Time to find new ways to make the future scary.

11:06 a.m.

Keegan-Michael Key Was Jordan Peele’s Biggest Stan on Oscar Night

Everything is fine until they lock eyes.

10:46 a.m.

The Hollywood PR Machine Has Finally Caught Up to #MeToo

That doesn’t mean things have actually changed.

10:39 a.m.

Scarred and Wiser, Andrew W.K. Finds a New Way to Party on You’re Not Alone

Has partying always been a form of self-help?

10:23 a.m.

You Must Love Lana Del Rey’s Cover of Madonna’s ‘You Must Love Me’ From Evita

It’s the role Lana was born to play.

9:34 a.m.

Just Like That, Coco Songwriter Robert Lopez Is the First Ever to Double EGOT

He’s only 43.

9:23 a.m.

Someone Temporarily Stole Frances McDormand’s Oscar

The man has been arrested for felony grand theft.

9:00 a.m.

A Close Look at Lauren B.’s 94 Lines of Dialogue in The Bachelor

“Wow.”

9:00 a.m.

What Fran Drescher Can’t Live Without

“Artificial fragrances are almost always toxic … They just put the word ‘fragrance’ on the label. If you see that, run!”

8:49 a.m.

The Oscars Were a Mess, But They (Eventually) Found a Message

It was awkward and overcalculated, but in its unscripted moments, a theme emerged. (Thanks, Frances McDormand.)

8:18 a.m.

5 Iconic Moments From Guillermo del Toro Films

The Shape of Water director took home two Oscars at the 2018 Academy Awards.

8:00 a.m.

Christine Baranski on Micro-dosing, The Good Fight, and Mamma Mia! 2

“Diane is like what Angela Merkel would be, if Angela Merkel could wear couture and stilettos.”

6:00 a.m.

What Black Panther Means to My Black Son

A father talks to his teenage son and his three friends about the film’s resonance, black masculinity, and the importance of representation.

2:09 a.m.

Oscars Review: The Most Inspiring Broadcast, the Most Disappointing Awards

This year, there was grace, positivity, and a slew of disappointing winners.

1:26 a.m.

Thanks to Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory Becomes the Oldest Oscar Winner Ever

He finally took home an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay at the age of 89.

1:14 a.m.

How Did The Shape of Water Pull Off That Best Picture Win?

Five reasons why Guillermo del Toro’s film won the Oscar.

12:44 a.m.

What’s the ‘Inclusion Rider’ Frances McDormand Mentioned in Her Oscars Speech?

The contractual clause would require greater racial and gender diversity in movies.

12:28 a.m.

The Highs and Lows of the 2018 Oscars Ceremony

From Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph to Rita Moreno and all those endless montages.