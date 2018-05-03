You Must Love Lana Del Rey’s Cover of Madonna’s ‘You Must Love Me’ From Evita

Back to remind these peasants that she should already be an Oscar winner, Lana Del Rey has arrived on this fine post-Oscars morning with a cover of an Oscar-winning Madonna ballad. She recorded “You Must Love Me” from Evita, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice specifically for the film (much to Patti LuPone’s horror), for Webber’s upcoming greatest hits collection being released with his new memoir. It is, of course, Lana at Peak Lana, stepping into the role she was born to play (and kind of already has): a dying First Lady consumed by lingering doubts about the love of her life, a world leader not nearly as beloved by their people as her. It is high drama, high romance, high register, a high key thing of beauty, and you must love it or run the high risk of a personal coup!