Lashana Lynch Replaces DeWanda Wise in Captain Marvel

It was announced yesterday that She’s Gotta Have It star DeWanda Wise had to bow out of her Captain Marvel commitment due to scheduling conflicts with her Netflix show. Less than 24 hours later, her yet-to-be-named role has been filled by Lashana Lynch, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress is said to be in final negotiations to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it would be her biggest role to date after about ten years spent playing brief roles on TV. Lynch, who is British, is likely best known to American audiences for her stint on the short-lived Shondaland period drama Still Star-Crossed.