8:06 p.m.

Monty Python Member Says #MeToo Movement Turned Hollywood Into ‘The Mob’

“A night with Harvey — that’s the price you pay.”

7:25 p.m.

Jennifer Garner Explains Her Oscars Reaction Meme: That’s Just Her Face

“What is wrong with me?”

6:16 p.m.

Lashana Lynch Replaces DeWanda Wise in Captain Marvel

Wise had to exit the Marvel picture because of scheduling conflicts.

5:28 p.m.

Melissa McCarthy Wears a Lot of Tweed in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Trailer

Based on true events in the life of writer Lee Israel.

5:07 p.m.

Jerry O’Connell Guest-Hosting The Wendy Williams Show Is a Bizarro Treat

A wig flies.

5:00 p.m.

13 Scenes From the Leprechaun Movies That Feel Too Absurd to Exist

Yes, that’s Jennifer Aniston.

4:53 p.m.

John Paul Getty III’s Sister Threatens Legal Action Over FX’s Trust

Ariadne Getty claims the show makes her family seem complicit in his kidnapping.

4:07 p.m.

Corporate, Detroiters, and the Battle Between Comedy’s Light and Dark Sides

Comedy Central’s Corporate and Detroiters represent a level of comedic darkness and light never before seen in the sitcom.

3:42 p.m.

Run the Jewels Enlists Rick and Morty to Vaporize Aliens for the ‘Mama’ Video

The video arrives ahead of RTJ’s set at the Adult Swim Festival.

3:14 p.m.

Opera Review: Così Fan Tutte, Kelli O’Hara, and the Long Shadow of James Levine

A new production with one of Broadway’s biggest voices, and also a ghost.

3:01 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kennedy Davenport on the All Stars 3 Finale

“I actually had to shut down my phone. It was terrible.”

2:51 p.m.

10 Podcasts We Can’t Wait to Listen to This Spring

From an icy Norwegian valley to the wizarding world to New America, this selection boasts a strong and iridescent sense of place.

2:49 p.m.

Academy President John Bailey Under Investigation for Sexual Harassment

John Bailey was elected last August.

2:26 p.m.

David Tennant to Go Camping With Jennifer Garner in Lena Dunham’s New HBO Comedy

Anyone have eyes on Ben Affleck?

2:01 p.m.

Lady Bird’s Jake McDorman to Play Murphy Brown’s Son

He’s all grown up!

1:35 p.m.

Wild Wild Country May Be the Craziest Series You Watch All Year

As promised, it’s wild as hell.

1:35 p.m.

All 32 Video-Game Movies, Ranked From Least Bad to Absolute Worst

It’s time to stop judging video-game movies the way we judge other movies, and instead start weighing them exclusively against their peers.

1:11 p.m.

The Paris Review Is Looking for the Right Woman

The distinguished literary journal, thrown sideways by #MeToo, wants a new leader for a new era.

12:28 p.m.

Ismael’s Ghosts Reunites Two Legends of French Film

The fourth collaboration between director Arnaud Desplechin and actor Mathieu Amalric explores their shared history.

12:14 p.m.

NYC Stories: Archer’s Lucky Yates Watches New York City Break a New Yorker

Lucky Yates (you’ll recognize him as the voice of Dr. Krieger on Archer) recounts the day he saw the city finally grind a man down.